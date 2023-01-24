Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Old School Cinema Reveal - Horizontal - Original - Poster image

Old School Cinema Reveal - Horizontal

00:10 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 1 image · 1 audio
Logo animation
Intro
Analog
Outro
Glitch artifacts
3Kexports
rating
Bring nostalgic character to your brand with a vintage CRT-style logo reveal. This energetic intro/outro blends analog film dust, scanlines, lens flares and neon glow to deliver a bold, retro reveal. Smooth slide-ins build a text wall background before bright flashes and light sweeps spotlight your logo at center stage. Easily customize colors, toggle TV lines, and apply different logo styling to match your aesthetic. Ideal for channel branding, promos, trailers and more when you want classic cinema vibes with modern polish.
Available formats:
16:9
1:1
4:5
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Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us