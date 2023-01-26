Old School Cinema Reveal - Square

Bring nostalgic character to your brand with a vintage CRT-style logo reveal. This energetic intro/outro blends analog film dust, scanlines, lens flares and neon glow to deliver a bold, retro reveal. Smooth slide-ins build a text wall background before bright flashes and light sweeps spotlight your logo at center stage. Easily customize colors, toggle TV lines, and apply different logo styling to match your aesthetic. Ideal for channel branding, promos, trailers and more when you want classic cinema vibes with modern polish.