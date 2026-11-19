Bring your track to life in a luminous synthwave tunnel. This audio‑reactive visualizer features a circular spectrum, bold central titles, bokeh flares, and tasteful VHS grain for a retro‑futuristic vibe. Smooth camera drift keeps the motion engaging while the spectrum pulses to your music. Tweak colors, band density, thickness, and visual accents to match your branding. Ideal for single releases, channel uploads, visual radio and more—deliver a neon‑lit identity that amplifies your sound from start to finish.