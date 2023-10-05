Retro Liquid Reveal - Post

Bring your brand to life with a retro neon logo animation that oozes style. Liquid waves unveil your mark as glossy bubbles drift across a synthwave grid, enriched with authentic VHS noise, light leaks, and subtle lens flares. This bold yet smooth logo reveal is perfect for intros and outros, delivering an instant 80s vibe while keeping your identity front and center. Fully customizable colors and effects let you dial in the exact look you want. Make your brand pop with a vibrant, analog-inspired opener that feels both nostalgic and fresh.