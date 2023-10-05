Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Retro Liquid Reveal - Vertical - Original - Poster image

Retro Liquid Reveal - Vertical

00:10 · 1080p (1080x1920) · 30 fps · 1 image · 1 audio
Logo animation
Intro
Synthwave
Outro
Blob shape
95exports
rating
Bring your brand to life with a retro neon logo animation that oozes style. Liquid waves unveil your mark as glossy bubbles drift across a synthwave grid, enriched with authentic VHS noise, light leaks, and subtle lens flares. This bold yet smooth logo reveal is perfect for intros and outros, delivering an instant 80s vibe while keeping your identity front and center. Fully customizable colors and effects let you dial in the exact look you want. Make your brand pop with a vibrant, analog-inspired opener that feels both nostalgic and fresh.
Available formats:
16:9
9:16
1:1
4:5
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Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us