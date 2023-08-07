Retro Rocky Mountains Background - Post
00:20 · 1080p (1080x1350) · 60 fps · 1 audio
36exports
Transform your scenes with a neon synthwave animated background. Glide through wireframe mountains along an outrun grid toward a glowing striped sun and starry sky. This retro 80s aesthetic features smooth camera drift, luminous outlines, and a rich gradient palette. Customize colors and optional noise for the perfect vibe. Ideal for intros, stream backdrops, playlists, lofi visuals, and retro tech content—anywhere you need a moody, eye‑catching loop that doesn’t distract. Drop it behind titles or footage to add depth and atmosphere without clutter.
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