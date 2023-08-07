Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Retro Rocky Mountains Background - Vertical - Original - Poster image

Retro Rocky Mountains Background - Vertical

00:20 · 1080p (1080x1920) · 60 fps · 1 audio
Animated background
Synthwave
Retro
Warped grid
Sun
170exports
rating
Transform your scenes with a neon synthwave animated background. Glide through wireframe mountains along an outrun grid toward a glowing striped sun and starry sky. This retro 80s aesthetic features smooth camera drift, luminous outlines, and a rich gradient palette. Customize colors and optional noise for the perfect vibe. Ideal for intros, stream backdrops, playlists, lofi visuals, and retro tech content—anywhere you need a moody, eye‑catching loop that doesn’t distract. Drop it behind titles or footage to add depth and atmosphere without clutter.
Available formats:
16:9
9:16
1:1
4:5
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Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
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Promo
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Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
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Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us