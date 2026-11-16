Warehouse Halo

Bring your track to life with a cinematic, audio‑reactive visualizer. A glowing circular spectrum pulses to your music inside a moody 3D hall, with dramatic light rays, floating dust, and smooth camera motion. Display artist and song titles clearly, add optional timecode, and brand with album art. Fine‑tune frequency ranges, band thickness, boosts, and colors to match any genre. This immersive, professional music visualizer is perfect for releases, teasers, livestreams, and channel uploads.