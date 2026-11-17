Showcase your music with a cinematic, vertical visualizer set in a moody 3D warehouse. A glowing circular spectrum reacts to your track while soft camera drift, light rays and subtle dust add depth. Display artist and song info clearly at center, include cover art, and optionally show a timecode. Customize colors, grading, fonts, spectrum thickness and band density to match your sound. Optimized for stories and shorts, this audio‑reactive design turns any track into a premium, immersive experience that’s perfect for teasers, releases and social posts.