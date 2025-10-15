Lower Third Grunge 2

By motiondrum 7s 10 3 6

Unleash the raw power and edgy appeal of the Black Grunge Title Pack. With its dark and rugged aesthetic, this pack adds a touch of grit and attitude to your titles and text. Each title is infused with a sense of mystery and intensity, combining distressed textures, bold typography, and grungy elements for a visually striking impact. Perfect for projects that require a touch of darkness or an urban vibe, this pack allows you to effortlessly create captivating and unique title sequences that grab attention and make a statement.