Lower Third Grunge 2
Created by ToresMotion
6exports
6 seconds
1080p (1920x1080)
30fps
3texts
2fonts
1audio
Get noticed with the Lower Third Grunge template designed for the imaginative creator. Its edgy paint splash effect and bold colors thrust names and titles into the limelight. Whether for music videos, creative shows, or vlogs, you can tailor the text and look to fit your vision. Unleash the full potential of your motion graphics with this stylish, eye-catching addition to your video editing toolkit.
Back to School is a pack of transparent overlays that are styled with educational iconography. You can to add these amazing titles into your presentations, slideshows, YouTube and Facebook videos, promotions and etc.
Unleash the raw power and edgy appeal of the Black Grunge Title Pack. With its dark and rugged aesthetic, this pack adds a touch of grit and attitude to your titles and text. Each title is infused with a sense of mystery and intensity, combining distressed textures, bold typography, and grungy elements for a visually striking impact. Perfect for projects that require a touch of darkness or an urban vibe, this pack allows you to effortlessly create captivating and unique title sequences that grab attention and make a statement.
