Lower Third Grunge 7
Created by ToresMotion
6exports
6 seconds
1080p (1920x1080)
30fps
2texts
1font
1audio
Get noticed with the Lower Third Grunge template designed for the imaginative creator. Its edgy paint splash effect and bold colors thrust names and titles into the limelight. Whether for music videos, creative shows, or vlogs, you can tailor the text and look to fit your vision. Unleash the full potential of your motion graphics with this stylish, eye-catching addition to your video editing toolkit.
Add a playful and dynamic opening to your videos with Scribble Title. This template brings hand-drawn excitement to your content, letting you personalize the animation with your choice of text, fonts, and colors. Ideal for creators seeking an eye-catching start, it's multipurpose magic set to dazzle on YouTube, Facebook, and beyond. Dive into the bold world of scribble effects!
Set the stage for an indelible viewing experience with our Grunge Title Transition template. This motion graphics transition is a swift shift into your content, allowing for text and color edits to match your branding. Perfect for content creators aiming to add a dash of grit and character to their videos, this template is your go-to for title sequences that stick.
