en
Try for free
Try for free
Log in
English
en
Menu
Templates
All
Slideshow
Music Visualization
Intro
Video Ads
Youtuber
Stream Overlay
Employer Branding
Branding
Holidays & Sales
Product Promo
Our top picks
Solutions
Video maker
Music visualizers
Lyric videos
Intro maker
Content creator
Stream overlays
Slideshow maker
Corporate videos
Stories
Promo videos
Video ads
Pricing
Resources
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Design Community
Champion Authors
Sell your templates
Affiliate program
Help
About us
Contact us

Beyond Infinity Lyrics - Vertical

Templates
/
Music Visualization
Variable Duration
Portrait
Planet
Earth
Lyric Videos
Space
Night
Sky
Dark
Cinematic
3D Motion Graphics
More details
Beyond Infinity Lyrics - Vertical - Black Hole - Poster image
00:00/00:15
Resolution - Auto (270p)
Loop
Speed (1x)
Keyboard shortcuts H
vivace_studio profile image
Created by vivace_studio
11exports
Up to 2h
1080p (1080x1920)
30fps
1song
1text
2fonts
Ride the cosmic highway with our Beyond Infinity Lyrics template, where the moon, Earth, and galaxies become the backdrop for your lyrics. It's a high-definition journey through space, offering an immersive experience for your audience. Customize fonts, colors, and animations to match the vibe of your music, and create a ready-to-publish video that enchants with every note.
Available formats
16:9
9:16
1:1
4:5
Share
Twitter
Facebook
Linkedin
Edit
Themes (4)
Similar templates
Best of vivace_studio
Black Hole
Black Hole
Edit
Earth
Earth
Edit
Moon
Moon
Edit
Galaxy
Galaxy
Edit
Try for free
Try for free
Log in
English
en
Menu
Templates
All
Slideshow
Music Visualization
Intro
Video Ads
Youtuber
Stream Overlay
Employer Branding
Branding
Holidays & Sales
Product Promo
Our top picks
Solutions
Video maker
Music visualizers
Lyric videos
Intro maker
Content creator
Stream overlays
Slideshow maker
Corporate videos
Stories
Promo videos
Video ads
Pricing
Resources
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Design Community
Champion Authors
Sell your templates
Affiliate program
Help
About us
Contact us