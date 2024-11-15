Youtube intro for cooking channel
Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
All
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Motion Title
Overlay
Promo
Mockups
Logo Animation
Slideshow
Story Video
Stream Elements
Animated Background
Subscribe Animation
Outro
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us
More details
Dynamic Stomp Opener - Square - Original - Poster image

Dynamic Stomp Opener - Square

00:10 · 1080p (1080x1080) · 30 fps · 19 videos · 1 image · 1 text · 1 font · 1 audio
Intro
Stomp style
Promo
Slideshow
Digital
282exports
rating
Create eye‑catching intros, ads, and promos with a fast stomp aesthetic. This template combines punchy cuts, sliding panels, scan bars, and subtle glitch accents with a bold duotone color treatment. Drop in your media, customize colors and fonts, and finish strong with a clean logo reveal and tagline. Optimized for quick storytelling and brand impact, it’s ideal for product teasers, event announcements, and social campaigns where pace and clarity matter. Designed for modern digital branding, it keeps viewers engaged from the first frame to the last.
Available formats:
16:9
9:16
1:1
4:5
vivace_studio profile image
vivace_studio
Edit
Themes (4)
Similar templates
Best of vivace_studio
Original
Edit
Original
Theme 2
Edit
Theme 2
Theme 3
Edit
Theme 3
Theme 1
Edit
Theme 1
Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
All
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Motion Title
Overlay
Promo
Mockups
Logo Animation
Slideshow
Story Video
Stream Elements
Animated Background
Subscribe Animation
Outro
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us