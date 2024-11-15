Dynamic Stomp Opener - Square

Create eye‑catching intros, ads, and promos with a fast stomp aesthetic. This template combines punchy cuts, sliding panels, scan bars, and subtle glitch accents with a bold duotone color treatment. Drop in your media, customize colors and fonts, and finish strong with a clean logo reveal and tagline. Optimized for quick storytelling and brand impact, it’s ideal for product teasers, event announcements, and social campaigns where pace and clarity matter. Designed for modern digital branding, it keeps viewers engaged from the first frame to the last.