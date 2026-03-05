Youtube intro for cooking channel
Flight of Memories Lyrics - Square - Original - Poster image

Flight of Memories Lyrics - Square

Up to 2h · 1080p (1080x1080) · 30 fps · 1 song · 1 text · 1 font
Lyric video
Music visualization
Atmospheric
Music
Rain
14exports
rating
Give your track a cinematic, melancholic touch with a lyric visualizer set inside a rainy airport terminal. This square design blends glowing typography with an audio‑reactive waveform, subtle beat‑linked pulses, and a handy timer for easy sharing. Customize lyrics via subtitles, add a song title, and fine‑tune colors, fonts, and spectrum settings to match your sound. The photorealistic glass, raindrops, and distant city bokeh build an atmospheric backdrop that pairs beautifully with chill, indie, ambient, or lo‑fi vibes. Perfect for social posts, premieres, or teasers—just drop in your audio and lyrics to publish a polished lyric video in minutes.
Available formats:
16:9
9:16
1:1
4:5
vivace_studio profile image
vivace_studio
