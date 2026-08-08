Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Lost In The Ocean Lyrics - Post - Original - Poster image

Lost In The Ocean Lyrics - Post

Up to 2h · 1080p (1080x1350) · 60 fps · 1 song · 1 video · 2 texts · 3 fonts
Lyric video
Atmospheric
Music
Ocean
Cinematic
10exports
rating
Turn your track into a cinematic lyric video. This atmospheric ocean scene pairs slow, moody motion with rain and a distant glow, while centered, time‑synced captions keep the words clear. A built‑in media player shows cover art, timer, and an audio‑reactive waveform and progress bar. Customize artist and song info, colors, and visualizer settings to match your aesthetic. Ideal for music releases and social posts, it delivers a polished, photoreal 3D look that amplifies emotion without distracting from the lyrics.
Available formats:
16:9
9:16
1:1
4:5
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Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
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Logo Animation
Outro
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Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
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Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us