en
Try for free
Try for free
Log in
English
en
Menu
Templates
All
Slideshow
Music Visualization
Intro
Mockups
Video Ads
Youtuber
Stream Overlay
Employer Branding
Branding
Holidays & Sales
Product Promo
Our top picks
Solutions
Video maker
Music visualizers
Lyric videos
Intro maker
Content creator
Stream overlays
Slideshow maker
Corporate videos
Stories
Promo videos
Video ads
Pricing
Resources
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Design Community
Champion Authors
Sell your templates
Affiliate program
Help
About us
Contact us

Magnifying Glass Reveal - Vertical

Templates
/
Video Ads
Portrait
6-15s
Search
Corporate
Elegant
Simple
Minimalist
Full HD
More details
Magnifying Glass Reveal - Vertical - Theme 4 - Poster image
00:00/00:14
Resolution - Auto (270p)
Loop
Speed (1x)
Keyboard shortcuts H
vivace_studio profile image
Created by vivace_studio
34exports
14 seconds
1080p (1080x1920)
30fps
15videos
1image
2texts
2fonts
1audio
Embark on a journey of discovery with our Magnifying Glass Reveal template. Watch as a virtual camera zooms through a magnifying glass into a world where photos come alive, culminating in the reveal of your logo. This is the ultimate multipurpose tool that can serve as a thrilling opener or a cohesive standalone visual. Customizing it is simple; choose the text, fonts, colors, and images that best represent your brand message.
Share
Twitter
Facebook
Linkedin
Edit
Themes (8)
Similar templates
Best of vivace_studio
Theme 4
Theme 4
Edit
Theme 1
Theme 1
Edit
Original
Original
Edit
Theme 5
Theme 5
Edit
Theme 6
Theme 6
Edit
Theme 3
Theme 3
Edit
Theme 2
Theme 2
Edit
Theme 7
Theme 7
Edit
Try for free
Try for free
Log in
English
en
Menu
Templates
All
Slideshow
Music Visualization
Intro
Mockups
Video Ads
Youtuber
Stream Overlay
Employer Branding
Branding
Holidays & Sales
Product Promo
Our top picks
Solutions
Video maker
Music visualizers
Lyric videos
Intro maker
Content creator
Stream overlays
Slideshow maker
Corporate videos
Stories
Promo videos
Video ads
Pricing
Resources
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Design Community
Champion Authors
Sell your templates
Affiliate program
Help
About us
Contact us