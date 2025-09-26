Try for free
Merge Silver & Gold Reveal

Templates
/
Outro
2K
6-15s
Landscape
Gold
Metal
Elegant
Cinematic
3D Motion Graphics
Logo Animation
Music
More details
Merge Silver & Gold Reveal - Original - Poster image
vivace_studio profile image
Created by vivace_studio
19exports
14 seconds
2K (2560x1440)
30fps
3images
1text
1font
1audio
Step into the spotlight with our Merge Silver & Gold Reveal template. Your logos take center stage, shimmering through the darkness with cinematic panache from multiple angles. The final flash is the show-stopper, revealing your identities with dramatic flair. With options to customize fonts, colors, and more, crafting an intro that elevates your brand stories is within reach. Perfect for any platform, it’s the experience your brands deserve.
Similar templates
Best of vivace_studio
Luxury Silver & Gold Logo Blue theme video
Luxury Silver & Gold Logo
By vivace_studio
14s
7
3
9
Luxury Silver & Gold Logo is a 3D animated template with a stylized logo reveal. This template contains 2 versions of the logo style: silver and gold. Perfect for an opener, intro or outro to your promos, presentations, and media channels.
Luxury Logo Reveal - Horizontal Original theme video
Luxury Logo Reveal - Horizontal
By MotionParsec
12s
5
3
13
Perfect luxure logo reveal is the best way to show your brand.
Gold Petals Reveal Original theme video
Gold Petals Reveal
By TippyTop
11s
7
3
14
Step into a world of enchantment with our Gold Petals Reveal template. Unfold the magic of your brand as warmth and romance fill the screen, offering a sophisticated and dreamy essence. With options to customize your logo, tagline, and colors, you can create a video that speaks the language of love and leaves a charming impression.
3D Metallic Original theme video
3D Metallic
By mocarg
9s
12
4
10
3D Metallic is a bold logo reveal inspired by the legendary Lucasfilm intro. The subtle animation uses your logo or text to establish a tension that feels like the start of an adventure. Every element is customizable — the material of the logo and background, lighting color, bevel intensity and more.
Explosion & Fireworks Reveal Original theme video
Explosion & Fireworks Reveal
By TippyTop
15s
4
4
35
Explosion & Fireworks Reveal is a captivating and dynamic visual display that combines the excitement of fireworks and the power of explosions to unveil a logo or brand identity in a stunning way. This logo reveal is perfect for businesses or organizations looking to make a bold and memorable statement, leaving a lasting impression on their audience. Customize it with your logo and text, and get ready to publish a ready-to-impress video that will leave a lasting impact on your audience. Elevate your brand's presence and shine with this stunning reveal template.
Award of Excellence Original theme video
Award of Excellence
By MotionDesk
8s
7
4
12
Step into the spotlight with the Award of Excellence, a template that takes your brand from the shadows to the limelight. Experience different shimmering materials as they elegantly transition, highlighting your engraved logo and text. Perfect for any backdrop, from YouTube intros to corporate presentations, this template is ready to celebrate your brand's achievements in full-screen glory.
Appearing Circles Shining Gold theme video
Appearing Circles
By MotionPro
13s
5
3
7
Elevate your company's image with a sleek, 3D logo presentation that ensures your brand sticks. Our Appearing Circles template offers multi-textured circles smoothly gliding with elegance, drawing eyes to your logo and tagline. This stunning effect is easily customizable with your choice of fonts and colors, tailor-made for multiple displays, and ready to make an unforgettable impact.
Luxurious Metal Reveal Original theme video
Luxurious Metal Reveal
By Shoeeb
6s
4
2
7
Imprint your brand in metallic letters on a leather background with this Luxurious Metal Reveal.
