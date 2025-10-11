Menu
Partnership Beach Reveal
Created by vivace_studio
10exports
9 seconds
2K (2560x1440)
24fps
2images
1text
1font
1audio
Introduce your brand with the serene touch of nature using our Partnership Beach Reveal template. As the waves reach the shore, your dual logos are elegantly displayed, capturing attention with fluid grace. Customize every aspect to align with your identity, from logo and tagline to fonts and colors. Engage viewers across platforms with this unforgettable, ready-to-publish video.
By vivace_studio
9s
3
5
16
Discover the magic of transformation with our Merge Beach Reveal template. Two logos, hidden behind a captivating wave, merge into a third, symbolizing progress and innovation. Customize this video with your logos, tagline, fonts, and colors to showcase your brand’s evolution. Perfect for an impactful intro or a striking standalone video, it’s your chance to tell a story of metamorphosis in all its beauty.
Imagine your brand logo slowly uncovered by a wave, like a secret message left in the sand. That's our Beach Reveal in action, designed to make intros and outros as memorable as a day at the beach. With easy customization of logo, tagline, fonts, and colors, this multipurpose template creates a resonant brand story in a widely loved format, perfect for your next big splash.
By vivace_studio
10s
9
2
29
Set sail on a memorable brand journey with our Tropical Reveal template. Picture your logo crafted from a collage of vibrant leaves, floating gracefully towards a scenic ocean. With this video, you can tell a story that intertwines nature's elegance with your brand's essence. Choose from three artistic styles to match your vision and customize your colors and animation to perfection. It's ready-to-publish, adding enchantment to your brand's narrative.
By MissMotion
13s
5
5
22
Spring into success with this cheerful Easter And Spring Reveal Featuring bright colors and animated cartoon characters, this template is your ticket to creating fun, festive videos that capture the spirit of the season. With options to customize logo, text, fonts, colors, and tagline, your brand can bloom alongside playful animations perfect for social media buzz or seasonal promotions.
By S_WorX
12s
5
3
7
Step into a winter wonderland with our magical Festive Night Unveil template, where Christmas trees shimmer under moonlight on a serene snowy landscape. Perfect for holiday messaging, it's a multipurpose template that lets you customize logo, tagline, fonts, and colors. Enchant viewers and send a seasonal greeting that resonates warmth and festive cheer!
