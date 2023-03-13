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Web Search Photo Roll - Square - Original - Poster image

Web Search Photo Roll - Square

00:12 · 1080p (1080x1080) · 30 fps · 6 images · 2 texts · 1 font · 1 audio
Minimal
Logo animation
Website Promo
Intro
Web search
2.5Kexports
rating
Showcase your brand with a sleek, search-driven intro. This minimalist, neumorphic design opens with a magnifying-glass search bar and typed query, flows into a scrolling stack of photo cards, and concludes with a refined logo reveal and website CTA. It’s perfect for website promo, product branding, and video ads where clarity and elegance matter. Smooth slide-ins, a subtle typewriter effect, and balanced centered layout keep the focus on your message. Easily customize text, images, colors, and your logo to match any brand style and launch a modern, professional opener or outro in minutes.
Available formats:
16:9
9:16
1:1
4:5
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Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
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Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us