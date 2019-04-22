Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Future Logo Reveal - Original - Poster image

Future Logo Reveal

00:06 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 1 image · 1 text · 1 font · 1 audio
Logo animation
Futuristic
Intro
Digital
Outro
10.4Kexports
rating
Give your brand a high-impact entrance with a futuristic neon logo reveal. This 3D motion-graphics ident blends glowing light rays, circuit-styled accents, and tasteful glitch for a bold, energetic intro or outro. Perfect for technology, gaming, or any modern brand, it features a centered logo and supporting tagline in a striking tunnel perspective. Easily customize colors to match your identity and render a polished, professional animation that elevates streams, videos, and promos with cinematic flair.
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Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
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Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us