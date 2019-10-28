Heart Reveal

Light up your brand with a cinematic logo reveal shaped by an electrified heart. Neon glow, volumetric smoke and radiant light rays create a romantic atmosphere that suits intros and outros alike. Drop in your logo and an optional tagline, and let the energy field trace the outline before settling into a clean center composition. Designed for love-themed campaigns, events, and charming brand moments, this glowing particle animation delivers elegance and impact in seconds.