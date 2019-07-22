Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Industrial Stamp Logo - Original - Poster image

Industrial Stamp Logo

00:10 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 1 image · 1 font · 1 audio
Logo animation
Intro
3D motion graphics
Industrial
Outro
40.2Kexports
rating
Make a powerful first impression with a cinematic logo animation forged in metal. This industrial stamping reveal delivers bold impact with a mechanized press, dramatic lighting, embers, and rolling smoke. Ideal for intros or outros, it highlights your brand with a rugged 3D look and premium finish. Adjust colors and glow accents to match your identity and achieve action-ready, high‑impact results fast. Perfect for channels, promos, and corporate branding that needs strength, grit, and style—customize and render in minutes.
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Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
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Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
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Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
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Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
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Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
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Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
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Help
About Us
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