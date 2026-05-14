Volt Panther
00:08 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 1 image · 1 text · 1 font · 1 audio
7exports
Charge up your branding with a high‑energy electric logo reveal. A neon, lightning‑traced big cat sprints across a glossy stage, surging particles and speed lines into a powerful center hit that forms your logo. The final mark settles in a bold, cinematic frame with a customizable tagline. Tweak colors, fonts and audio to match any brand style. Perfect for intros, outros, esports, tech, and high‑impact promos whenever you need fast, futuristic presence and unforgettable punch.
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