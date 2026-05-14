Youtube intro for cooking channel
Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us
More details
Volt Panther - Original - Poster image

Volt Panther

00:08 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 1 image · 1 text · 1 font · 1 audio
Logo animation
Glow
Intro
Electricity
Outro
7exports
rating
Charge up your branding with a high‑energy electric logo reveal. A neon, lightning‑traced big cat sprints across a glossy stage, surging particles and speed lines into a powerful center hit that forms your logo. The final mark settles in a bold, cinematic frame with a customizable tagline. Tweak colors, fonts and audio to match any brand style. Perfect for intros, outros, esports, tech, and high‑impact promos whenever you need fast, futuristic presence and unforgettable punch.
voxyde profile image
voxyde
Edit
Similar templates
Best of voxyde
Quantum Halo
By milinkovic
Edit
2K
00:09
Quantum Halo Original theme video
Neon Core Unveil
By Shoeeb
Edit
2K
00:08
Neon Core Unveil Fire theme video
Energy Earth Unveil
By milinkovic
Edit
00:13
Energy Earth Unveil Original theme theme video
Energy Swirl Reveal
By MotionBank21
Edit
00:09
Energy Swirl Reveal Original theme video
Electrify Shockwave Reveal
By Mr.Rabbit
Edit
00:06
Electrify Shockwave Reveal Original theme video
Energy Explosion
By sergeyeremeew555
Edit
00:10
Energy Explosion Original theme video
Particle Knot Reveal
By d3luxxxe
Edit
4K
00:10
Particle Knot Reveal Original theme video
Energy Particles Reveal
By tarazz
Edit
00:10
Energy Particles Reveal Original theme video
Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us