Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Vortex Double - Original - Poster image

Vortex Double

00:10 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 1 image · 1 text · 1 font · 1 audio
Logo animation
Intro
3D motion graphics
Outro
Portal
7.5Kexports
rating
Launch your brand with a striking dual‑vortex logo reveal. Two luminous portals surge inward, weaving neon light trails and cinematic particles to frame your mark on a sleek reflective stage. The design blends 3D motion graphics with a modern digital vibe for an energetic opener or closer. Easily upload your logo, set a tagline, and fine‑tune the glow and accent colors to match your identity. Ideal for intros, outros, and stings across tech, gaming, and creative channels, this template delivers a polished, high‑impact impression in seconds.
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DMT 1
by RyanA1
videobolt is awesome!!
so happy to have found you guys and i'll be sharing you with every business colleague i know! keep up the great work!
Untitled Project
by Fercho
freat
todo bien
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Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us