Vortex Double
00:10 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 1 image · 1 text · 1 font · 1 audio
7.5Kexports
Launch your brand with a striking dual‑vortex logo reveal. Two luminous portals surge inward, weaving neon light trails and cinematic particles to frame your mark on a sleek reflective stage. The design blends 3D motion graphics with a modern digital vibe for an energetic opener or closer. Easily upload your logo, set a tagline, and fine‑tune the glow and accent colors to match your identity. Ideal for intros, outros, and stings across tech, gaming, and creative channels, this template delivers a polished, high‑impact impression in seconds.
Reviews (2)
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Best of voxyde
by RyanA1
videobolt is awesome!!
so happy to have found you guys and i'll be sharing you with every business colleague i know! keep up the great work!
by Fercho
freat
todo bien