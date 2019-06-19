Vortex Double

Launch your brand with a striking dual‑vortex logo reveal. Two luminous portals surge inward, weaving neon light trails and cinematic particles to frame your mark on a sleek reflective stage. The design blends 3D motion graphics with a modern digital vibe for an energetic opener or closer. Easily upload your logo, set a tagline, and fine‑tune the glow and accent colors to match your identity. Ideal for intros, outros, and stings across tech, gaming, and creative channels, this template delivers a polished, high‑impact impression in seconds.