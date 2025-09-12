Try for free
Templates
All
Intro
Music Visualization
Slideshow
Video Ads
Mockups
Outro
Youtuber
Stream Overlay
Employer Branding
Branding
Holidays & Sales
Product Promo
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us

Stroke Text Animation 5

Templates
/
Youtuber
0-6s
Landscape
Modern
Title
Shape
Overlay
Transparent
Simple
Minimalist
Full HD
Music
More details
Modern Text Animation 5 - Original - Poster image
welcot.designe profile image
Created by welcot.designe
6exports
5 seconds
1080p (1920x1080)
30fps
3texts
1font
1audio
Create a strong foundation for your story with our Stroke Text Animation template. Perfect for presentations, social media, and educational videos, these motion graphics seamlessly integrate text, color, and font customization to capture your audience's attention and convey your message with efficacy. Set the tone and make a sophisticated, professional impression from the outset.
