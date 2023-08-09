Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Dynamic Stomp - Original - Poster image

Dynamic Stomp

00:16 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 6 videos · 1 image · 6 texts · 1 font · 1 audio
Stomp style
Title sequence
Intro
Bold
Kinetic typography
26.5Kexports
rating
Make an instant impact with this energetic stomp opener. Rapid-fire transitions, bold kinetic typography, and stylized light leaks deliver a modern promo or intro that grabs attention. Drop in your media, update headlines, and finish with a clean logo end card. The design favors centered, oversized titles, punchy cuts, and cinematic touches like letterbox bars for a professional look. Perfect for promos, teasers, channel openers, and quick highlight reels. Customize colors to match your brand and showcase your visuals with confidence in a fast, high-impact sequence.
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Try for free
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Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us