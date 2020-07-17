Create a polished promo for your Facebook Live in seconds. This minimalist, flat-design template showcases your content inside a smartphone mockup with authentic live UI elements—reactions, comments, and a LIVE badge—plus smooth text reveals. It’s perfect for social media promos, event teasers, and video intros. Customize text, images, and colors to match your brand and highlight what’s coming up on your stream. The playful, energetic motion keeps viewers engaged while the clean layout ensures your message stays clear and focused.