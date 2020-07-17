Slideshow for my birthday party
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Facebook Live - Original - Poster image

Facebook Live

00:11 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 1 video · 5 images · 7 texts · 3 fonts · 1 audio
Promo
Minimal
Facebook
Smartphone
Social Media Promo
2Kexports
rating
Create a polished promo for your Facebook Live in seconds. This minimalist, flat-design template showcases your content inside a smartphone mockup with authentic live UI elements—reactions, comments, and a LIVE badge—plus smooth text reveals. It’s perfect for social media promos, event teasers, and video intros. Customize text, images, and colors to match your brand and highlight what’s coming up on your stream. The playful, energetic motion keeps viewers engaged while the clean layout ensures your message stays clear and focused.
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Intro
Music Visualization
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Logo Animation
Outro
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Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
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Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
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Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
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Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
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Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
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Help
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