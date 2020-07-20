Makeup Instagram Story

Showcase your brand with a modern, vertical story template built for quick promos and highlights. Clean flat design, bold frames, and smooth slide-ins keep focus on your visuals and message. The asymmetric layout, dotted backdrop, and curved accents add polish without clutter. Kinetic text sequences pair perfectly with product shots, announcements, or teasers. Customize colors, fonts, images, and messaging to fit your identity and publish compelling story content that stands out on social feeds.