Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Search Bar Social Media - Original - Poster image

Search Bar Social Media

00:05 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 1 text · 1 font · 1 audio
Call-out graphic
Minimal
Social Media Promo
Flat design
Web search
358exports
rating
Showcase your profile in seconds with a clean social media search bar overlay. This minimal, flat-design call-out features a typing effect, a platform icon, and a rounded search field to highlight your handle or URL. It’s transparent, so it layers perfectly over any footage. Easily switch between major platforms, adjust colors, and choose your font to match your brand. Ideal for intros, outros, and social media promo content, it keeps your branding consistent and professional without distracting from your video.
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Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
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Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
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Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
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Newest templates
Best selling
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Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
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Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
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Sell Your Templates
Design Community
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Help
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Contact Us