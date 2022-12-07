Search Bar Social Media

Showcase your profile in seconds with a clean social media search bar overlay. This minimal, flat-design call-out features a typing effect, a platform icon, and a rounded search field to highlight your handle or URL. It’s transparent, so it layers perfectly over any footage. Easily switch between major platforms, adjust colors, and choose your font to match your brand. Ideal for intros, outros, and social media promo content, it keeps your branding consistent and professional without distracting from your video.