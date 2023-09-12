Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Social Connect - Original - Poster image

Social Connect

00:06 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 1 image · 4 texts · 2 fonts · 1 audio
Lower third
Outro
Subscribe animation
Social Media Promo
Minimal
3.2Kexports
rating
Boost your brand presence with a clean social lower third designed for maximum clarity and engagement. This transparent overlay features a smartphone panel with a profile image, platform icon, name and a clear call-to-action. Ideal for creators, influencers and businesses, it works across platforms via a simple dropdown. Quickly adjust colors and fonts, swap the avatar image, and tailor the copy to match your channel. Smooth, minimal motion keeps attention on your message without distracting from your video. Perfect for intros, outros, or mid-video reminders to connect on social.
zevs profile image
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Templates
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Intro
Music Visualization
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Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
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Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
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Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us