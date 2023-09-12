Social Connect

Boost your brand presence with a clean social lower third designed for maximum clarity and engagement. This transparent overlay features a smartphone panel with a profile image, platform icon, name and a clear call-to-action. Ideal for creators, influencers and businesses, it works across platforms via a simple dropdown. Quickly adjust colors and fonts, swap the avatar image, and tailor the copy to match your channel. Smooth, minimal motion keeps attention on your message without distracting from your video. Perfect for intros, outros, or mid-video reminders to connect on social.