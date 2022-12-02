Social Media Lower Thirds

Promote your social handle with clean, professional lower thirds. This transparent overlay features a bold platform icon and a neat rounded banner for your profile or URL. Choose from multiple social networks, customize colors and fonts, and drop it over any video with ease. Smooth, minimal motion keeps focus on your content while reinforcing your brand. Ideal for creators, streamers, and businesses who want consistent, on-brand identification across YouTube, Instagram, TikTok, Facebook, Twitter, and more.