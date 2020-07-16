Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Stomp Logo - Original - Poster image

Stomp Logo

00:07 · 4K (3840x2160) · 30 fps · 12 images · 9 texts · 1 font · 1 audio
Stomp style
Title sequence
Logo animation
Intro
Bold
3Kexports
rating
Build a hard‑hitting opener in minutes with this stomp intro and logo reveal. It pairs kinetic typography with fast frame transitions and bold rectangular panels, wrapped in a cinematic letterbox look with warm light leaks. Perfect for intros, promos, fashion, sports, product highlights or reels, it supports multiple media placeholders and a final branded logo scene. Customize text, images, colors and timing to match your brand and deliver high‑impact messaging that grabs attention from the first second.
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Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us