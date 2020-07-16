Stomp Logo
00:07 · 4K (3840x2160) · 30 fps · 12 images · 9 texts · 1 font · 1 audio
3Kexports
Build a hard‑hitting opener in minutes with this stomp intro and logo reveal. It pairs kinetic typography with fast frame transitions and bold rectangular panels, wrapped in a cinematic letterbox look with warm light leaks. Perfect for intros, promos, fashion, sports, product highlights or reels, it supports multiple media placeholders and a final branded logo scene. Customize text, images, colors and timing to match your brand and deliver high‑impact messaging that grabs attention from the first second.
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