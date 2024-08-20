en
Glitch Split Logo - Vertical

Templates
/
Intro
Portrait
6-15s
Analog
Pixels
Distortion
Glitch
Abstract
Digital
Full HD
Music
Gaming
Glitch Split Logo - Vertical - Original - Poster image
4Kadis profile image
Created by 4Kadis
11exports
7 seconds
1080p (1080x1920)
30fps
1image
1text
1font
1audio
Step into a world where digital disruption creates perfection with our Glitch Split Logo template. Experience your logo emerge through the mesmerizing dance of glitch and distortion, asserting your brand's cutting-edge persona. Customize your logo, tagline, and palette for an even bolder statement. This video is a tool to captivate and impress from the first frame.
16:9
9:16
1:1
4:5
Edit
Similar templates
Best of 4Kadis
Wave Glitch - Vertical Original theme video
Wave Glitch - Vertical
Edit
By 4Kadis
6s
2
3
8
Watch in awe as the Wave Glitch Logo template introduces your brand with a neon glow and glitchy distortion. Perfect for YouTube, Facebook, or your next big presentation, this will showcase your logo and tagline with a stylish, tech-savvy edge. Customize fonts and colors to match your brand, ensuring your story starts with a spark that can't be ignored.
Glitch TV Logo - Vertical Old TV theme video
Glitch TV Logo - Vertical
Edit
By vivace_studio
7s
9
3
11
Capture your audience's attention with our Glitch TV Logo template, designed in a sleek TV style. Your logo will be elegantly revealed in this multipurpose video, making it perfect for intros, outros, or standalone brand showcases. With easy customization options for your logo, tagline, and colors, you can create a video that represents your brand's identity. Whether you're looking to create captivating advertising, engaging presentations, or educational content, our 16:9 aspect ratio ensures a seamless integration of text, images, and animations. Get ready to publish a professional video that leaves a lasting impression!
Glow Particles Reveal - Vertical Original theme video
Glow Particles Reveal - Vertical
Edit
By Mr_Free
10s
3
3
8
Elevate your video intros with a spectacle of shimmering particles coalescing to form your logo. This Glow Particles Reveal template offers deep customization, letting you weave in your brand colors and tagline with ease. Ready to publish and perfect for any channel, make your entrance count with a splash of brilliance.
Glitchy Light Reveal - Vertical Original theme video
Glitchy Light Reveal - Vertical
Edit
By thundermotion2021
8s
3
3
8
Elevate your intro with a luminescent journey from enigmatic blues to deep purples, climaxing in a Glitchy Light Reveal and your impactful tagline. This ready-to-publish template is perfect for widescreen displays and adds a professional sheen to your content. Its customizable features let you infuse your brand's colors, solidifying your identity. Perfect for any social media or presentation, your brand will shine.
Glittering Glitch Unveil - Vertical Original theme video
Glittering Glitch Unveil - Vertical
Edit
By Mr_Free
10s
7
3
4
Elevate your brand's introduction with a high-definition display of digital artistry. Our Glittering Glitch Unveil template masterfully utilizes flickering pixels and a captivating glitch effect to highlight the finest details of your logo. Add your personal touch with a custom tagline and color scheme for a reveal that's ready to awe on any platform.
Technology Intro - Vertical Original theme video
Technology Intro - Vertical
Edit
By arkadixcore
10s
2
3
7
Step into the digital realm with our Technology Intro, a video template that gives your logo the tech-savvy touch it deserves. Perfect for intros or impactful standalone, this template lets you tweak fonts and colors to ensure your tagline resonates with innovation. Ideal for social media clout, it turns your brand into a conversation starter!
Sleek Glitch Reveal - Vertical Original theme video
Sleek Glitch Reveal - Vertical
Edit
By CuteRabbit
6s
7
3
8
Introduce your brand to the world with our Sleek Glitch Reveal template. With captivating glitch effects and seamless animation, this multipurpose reveal video will leave a lasting impression on your audience. This video is perfect for platforms like YouTube and social media. Easily customize the template with your logo and create a ready-to-publish video that showcases your brand's personality. Level up your content and make a powerful entrance with this glitch-infused reveal template.
Vortex Fusion - Vertical Orange Logo theme video
Vortex Fusion - Vertical
Edit
By Mr.Rabbit
7s
9
3
11
Elevate your brand's presence with our captivating Vortex Fusion template. Be mesmerized as vibrant glitch lines converge to form a dynamic and energetic vortex, revealing your logo at the center. This multipurpose video is perfect for intros, outros, or standalone showcases of your brand. With the ability to customize your logo, tagline, and colors, this template allows for complete brand integration. Get ready to publish a video that grabs attention and leaves a lasting impression.
