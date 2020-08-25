Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Wave - Employee Interview - Original - Poster image

Wave - Employee Interview

00:46 · 1080p (1080x1350) · 60 fps · 5 images · 14 texts · 2 fonts · 1 audio
Promo
Interview
Minimal
Circle shape
Corporate
303exports
rating
Create a polished employee interview with clean geometric layouts, smooth transitions, and a vibrant gradient aesthetic. This corporate-ready promo features dedicated Q&A slides, side-by-side media and text, and a clear logo close. Easily tailor colors, fonts, photos, and copy to match your brand, while built-in contact fields present key details professionally. The calm pacing and elegant motion keep viewers focused on your message, making it perfect for employer branding, team spotlights, and executive features.
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Try for free
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Templates
Video Types
Intro
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Lyric Video
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Promo
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Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
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Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
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Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us