Wave - Employee Interview
00:46 · 1080p (1080x1350) · 60 fps · 5 images · 14 texts · 2 fonts · 1 audio
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Create a polished employee interview with clean geometric layouts, smooth transitions, and a vibrant gradient aesthetic. This corporate-ready promo features dedicated Q&A slides, side-by-side media and text, and a clear logo close. Easily tailor colors, fonts, photos, and copy to match your brand, while built-in contact fields present key details professionally. The calm pacing and elegant motion keep viewers focused on your message, making it perfect for employer branding, team spotlights, and executive features.
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