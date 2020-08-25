Wave - Employee Interview

Create a polished employee interview with clean geometric layouts, smooth transitions, and a vibrant gradient aesthetic. This corporate-ready promo features dedicated Q&A slides, side-by-side media and text, and a clear logo close. Easily tailor colors, fonts, photos, and copy to match your brand, while built-in contact fields present key details professionally. The calm pacing and elegant motion keep viewers focused on your message, making it perfect for employer branding, team spotlights, and executive features.