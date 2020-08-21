Wave - Employee Testimony

Elevate your employer brand with a clean, elegant interview promo. This gradient, geometric slideshow showcases up to three speakers with circular portraits, names, roles, questions, and answers. Finish with your contact details and a polished logo end card. Smooth slide and fade transitions create a relaxed, professional pace ideal for corporate communications, testimonials, and HR content. Easily tailor colors, fonts, images, and copy to match your brand, then render a striking vertical video for social feeds, websites, or recruiting campaigns.