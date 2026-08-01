Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Bloomtop 2 - Original - Poster image

Bloomtop 2

00:10 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 1 video · 1 audio
Mockup
Device mockup
3D motion graphics
Photorealistic
Laptop
11exports
rating
Present your design on a premium, photorealistic laptop set amid lush greenery and flowers. This 3D device mockup features a centered layout and smooth, elegant motion as the screen opens and rotates to showcase your UI or artwork. Natural textures and earth‑tone colors create a calm, refined atmosphere, while the clean pedestal keeps focus on your content. Easily replace the screen image and fine‑tune the color treatment to match your brand. Ideal for website previews, app UI, branding presentations, and promotional clips where realism and a nature backdrop elevate your visual story.
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Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us