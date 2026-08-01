Bloomtop 2

Present your design on a premium, photorealistic laptop set amid lush greenery and flowers. This 3D device mockup features a centered layout and smooth, elegant motion as the screen opens and rotates to showcase your UI or artwork. Natural textures and earth‑tone colors create a calm, refined atmosphere, while the clean pedestal keeps focus on your content. Easily replace the screen image and fine‑tune the color treatment to match your brand. Ideal for website previews, app UI, branding presentations, and promotional clips where realism and a nature backdrop elevate your visual story.