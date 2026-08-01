Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Laptop Mockup in Nature 4 - Original - Poster image

Bloomtop 4

00:10 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 1 video · 1 audio
Mockup
Photorealistic
Device mockup
3D motion graphics
Laptop
10exports
rating
Showcase your product or UI on a photorealistic 3D laptop set in a lush, flower-filled landscape under open skies. This versatile device mockup highlights your design on the screen while gentle camera movement and depth of field create a premium, calming feel. Replace the screen with your image, fine-tune color grading with highlight, midtone, and shadow controls, and export a polished mockup for app or website promos, social ads, or product launches. If you want a natural, vibrant look that still feels refined, this clean centerpiece scene puts your content front and center.
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Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us