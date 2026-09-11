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Elevate Device 4 - Original - Poster image

Elevate Device 4

00:10 · 4K (3840x2160) · 30 fps · 1 video · 1 audio
Mockup
Device mockup
3D motion graphics
Photorealistic
Laptop
11exports
rating
Showcase your app, website, or UI with a sleek, photorealistic laptop mockup. This 3D scene keeps the device front and center, with fluid motion, subtle camera drift, and a glossy reflective surface for added depth. Easily replace the screen content, fine‑tune device color, and match backgrounds to your brand. The minimal, elegant look spotlights your product without distractions, perfect for promos, portfolio reels, social teasers, and landing page headers. Deliver a premium presentation that elevates credibility and draws focus to what matters most—your digital experience.
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Try for free
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Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
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Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us