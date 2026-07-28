Editorial Scroll

Craft polished news headlines in a vertical, story-ready format. This editorial template emulates a classic newspaper with clean grids, serif headlines, and multi-column text. Smooth camera drift and depth-of-field guide attention from headline to details. Easily customize titles, subheads, and longer body copy, tweak fonts and colors, and publish for Stories, Reels, Shorts, or channels. Ideal for breaking news, updates, explainers, or magazine-style teasers, it keeps messaging clear and professional while remaining quick to edit.