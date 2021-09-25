Creative Fashion Promo 1
00:17 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 4 videos · 1 image · 6 texts · 3 fonts · 1 audio
1.4Kexports
Create a striking promo that blends bold typography with grunge aesthetics. This template pairs vibrant gradients, wavy backdrops, camera viewfinder overlays, torn paper, and crinkled plastic textures for a modern retro vibe. Add your photos or clips, edit multiple text blocks, and finish with a clean logo reveal. Colors, opacities, and outlines are fully adjustable to match your brand. With fast, energetic transitions and geometric frames, it’s perfect for promos, intros, and social highlights. Deliver a high-impact look in minutes—no advanced editing skills required.
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