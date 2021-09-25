Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Creative Fashion Promo 2 - Original - Poster image

Creative Fashion Promo 2

00:17 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 5 videos · 1 image · 5 texts · 2 fonts · 1 audio
Promo
Grunge
Slideshow
Torn paper
Urban
644exports
rating
Create a head‑turning promo that blends gritty street style with polished motion design. This template features torn paper edges, plastic‑wrap texture, a dark grid background, geometric accents, and bold, outlined typography. Fast, slide‑in and slice transitions keep your visuals moving, with flashes, defocus reveals and subtle glitch hits for extra punch. Swap in your images or video, update headlines, tweak fonts, recolor every element, and finish on a clean logo end card. Perfect for brand teasers, lookbooks, product drops, events and more—an eye‑catching slideshow built for modern, urban storytelling.
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Creative Fashion Promo 1
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00:17
Creative Fashion Promo 1 Original theme video
Creative Fashion Promo 2
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Creative Fashion Promo 2 Original theme video
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Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us