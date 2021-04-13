Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Sport Promo 1 - Original - Poster image

Sport Promo 1

00:14 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 4 videos · 1 image · 6 texts · 2 fonts · 1 audio
Promo
Stomp style
Light leak
Sliding panel
Intro
23.8Kexports
rating
Build a high-energy promo that hits hard and looks modern. This stomp-style intro blends bold titles, sliding panels and light leaks over a warm duotone grade, then lands on a clean logo reveal. Drop in your media across multiple scenes, customize colors, fonts and accent elements, and fine-tune the look with tint and overlay controls. Perfect for YouTube intros, event teasers, fashion reels or brand highlights where pace and attitude matter. Deliver a slick, cinematic opener that feels urban, stylish and memorable—ready to export in seconds.
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Sport Promo 1
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Sport Promo 1 Original theme video
Sport Promo 2
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00:12
Sport Promo 2 Original theme video
Sport Promo 3
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00:18
Sport Promo 3 Theme 2 theme video
Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us