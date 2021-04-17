Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Sport Promo 2 - Original - Poster image

Sport Promo 2

00:12 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 4 videos · 1 image · 4 texts · 1 font · 1 audio
Promo
Stomp style
Intro
Title sequence
Bold
22Kexports
rating
Deliver a punchy message with an energetic stomp promo built for speed and clarity. This template pairs bold, centered headlines with rhythmic slice transitions, sliding panels, and geometric accents. Use multiple media and text slots to craft a fast-moving narrative, then finish strong with a clean logo reveal. A dark, duotone-leaning palette keeps visuals modern and focused while mosaic moments add variety. Ideal for intros, promos, and title sequences where impact matters and attention spans are short.
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Themes (4)
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Sport Promo 3 Theme 2 theme video
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Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us