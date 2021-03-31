Trendy Intro

Build a fast, modern opener with bold typography and dynamic transitions. This template blends grid lines, outline text, light leaks, and sliding panels into an energetic promo or intro. Swap in your images and headlines across multiple scenes for a polished slideshow that feels fresh and urban. Kinetic typography and rhythmic slice reveals keep the pace engaging from start to finish. Ideal for presentations, events, brand teasers, and social promos when you need maximum impact with minimal effort.