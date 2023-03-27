Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Abstract Title Roll - Original - Poster image

Abstract Title Roll

00:09 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 1 text · 1 font · 1 audio
Motion title
Minimal
Bold
Stripes
Neutral
1.5Kexports
rating
Make a bold statement with a minimalist, monochrome motion title. This kinetic typography design stacks your headline in repeating rows while wavy stripes ripple across the frame for a striking op‑art effect. Clean, modern, and versatile, it works as a sharp opener, chapter card, or end screen across brand, promo, or editorial content. Adjust fonts and colors to match your identity and let the smooth, hypnotic motion carry your message with clarity and impact.
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Try for free
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Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us