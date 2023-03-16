Abstract Wiggly Text

Turn your message into a bold, hypnotic wallpaper with this looping animated background. Repeating wavy text bands create a psychedelic, high-contrast look that’s perfect for stream starting screens, transitions, or eye-catching intermissions. The template features kinetic typography, smooth fluid motion, and a clean minimal style that keeps your copy front and center. Personalize fonts and colors to match your brand, then render a seamless loop that plays beautifully behind any content. Whether you need a modern opener or a versatile waiting screen, this design keeps viewers engaged.