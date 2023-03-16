Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Abstract Wiggly Text - Original - Poster image

Abstract Wiggly Text

00:10 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 1 text · 1 font · 1 audio
Animated background
Psychedelic
Bold
Stripes
Looping
2.8Kexports
rating
Turn your message into a bold, hypnotic wallpaper with this looping animated background. Repeating wavy text bands create a psychedelic, high-contrast look that’s perfect for stream starting screens, transitions, or eye-catching intermissions. The template features kinetic typography, smooth fluid motion, and a clean minimal style that keeps your copy front and center. Personalize fonts and colors to match your brand, then render a seamless loop that plays beautifully behind any content. Whether you need a modern opener or a versatile waiting screen, this design keeps viewers engaged.
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Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us