HUD Title 1

Design sleek, futuristic lower thirds with this transparent HUD title overlay. Ideal for gaming streams, esports highlights, and tech content, it features a neon accent palette, digital UI lines, and smooth, staggered assembly for a professional look. Customize title and subtitle text, choose your fonts, and fine‑tune colors to match your brand. The clean, centered layout keeps focus on your message while the scanning bars and progress motifs add a high‑tech vibe. Drop it over footage to instantly elevate your stream, videos, or promos with a crisp, modern, sci‑fi aesthetic.