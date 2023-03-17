Youtube intro for cooking channel
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HUD Title 1 - Original - Poster image

HUD Title 1

00:10 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 2 texts · 2 fonts · 1 audio
Lower third
Digital
Futuristic
HUD
Digital banner
1.3Kexports
rating
Design sleek, futuristic lower thirds with this transparent HUD title overlay. Ideal for gaming streams, esports highlights, and tech content, it features a neon accent palette, digital UI lines, and smooth, staggered assembly for a professional look. Customize title and subtitle text, choose your fonts, and fine‑tune colors to match your brand. The clean, centered layout keeps focus on your message while the scanning bars and progress motifs add a high‑tech vibe. Drop it over footage to instantly elevate your stream, videos, or promos with a crisp, modern, sci‑fi aesthetic.
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HUD Title 1
By arkadixcore
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00:10
HUD Title 1 Original theme video
HUD Title 2
By arkadixcore
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00:10
HUD Title 2 Original theme video
HUD Title 3
By arkadixcore
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00:10
HUD Title 3 Original theme video
HUD Title 4
By arkadixcore
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00:10
HUD Title 4 Original theme video
Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us