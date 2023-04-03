Youtube intro for cooking channel
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HUD Title 2 - Original - Poster image

HUD Title 2

00:10 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 2 texts · 2 fonts · 1 audio
Motion title
Digital
Futuristic
Technology
HUD
746exports
rating
Give your content a sharp, futuristic edge with this transparent HUD motion title. A clean digital banner, scanning bar accents, and geometric interface lines create a tech-forward look that’s perfect for gaming streams, tech videos, and modern promos. Customize title and subtitle, swap fonts, and set your brand colors in seconds. Energetic animations and crisp HUD styling ensure clear, high-impact messaging without blocking your footage. Use it as a lower third or centered title to label segments, display names, or highlight key info with confidence.
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Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us