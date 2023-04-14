News Paper Title 1

Give your headlines a sharp, news-ready edge with this transparent motion title. Built from layered newspaper clippings, torn paper and foil accents, it delivers bold, editorial typography in a gritty, grunge aesthetic. Ideal for news and journalism, it works as a centered title or a lower-third overlay. The monochrome palette keeps focus on your message, while the brisk tear-style reveal grabs attention fast. Easily customize text, colors and fonts to match your brand and drop it over any footage for a clean, modern news look.