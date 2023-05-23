News Paper Title 4

Grab attention with a bold, papercraft motion title inspired by torn newspaper headlines. This transparent overlay is perfect for news and journalism, promos, and video chapters. Layered paper strips and crumpled textures frame two lines of bold typography in a clean, monochrome palette. Customize fonts and colors to match your brand and use it over footage or graphics. The energetic tear-and-slide animation delivers instant impact while keeping your message clear. Ideal for channel bumpers, headline overlays, and content intros where clarity and style matter.